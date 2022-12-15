On December 7, the Tuckerman Conduct of a Chapter Meeting team (CCM), consisting of Kade Keton, Cagen Walker, Sophie Smiltnieks, Bricen Meadows, Abby Scoggins, Cole Bennett, Andrew Crabtree and Cayson Gibbs, received first place in the District Leadership Development Event at Arkansas State.
There are approximately 75 Schools in the FFA Eastern District, which are split into six Sub-Areas, and are a mixture of classifications. From 1A-7A, the Top two teams from Sub-Area competed in the District Contest. These students will compete in the State Contest in April and are guaranteed to be Top 6 in the state. The Top 3 teams in this contest were Jackson County, who placed first, Cabot, who placed second, and Mountain Home, who placed third in the competition.
