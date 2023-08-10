Firefighters battle Farmer's Tire Mart blaze

Smoke billows from the structure fire at Farmer’s Tire Mart, located at 1501 Malcolm Ave., in Newport. Crews from several fire departments responded to the fire around noon last Thursday.

 Submitted photo / Dena Wolverton

Several fire departments were on the scene Thursday afternoon at a building fire at Farmer’s Tire Mart in Newport.

Crews responded to the fire on Malcolm Avenue around noon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.