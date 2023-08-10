Firefighters battle Farmer's Tire Mart blaze

Several fire departments were on the scene Thursday afternoon at a building fire at Farmer’s Tire Mart in Newport.
Crews responded to the fire on Malcolm Avenue around noon.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the road in both directions was closed due to the fire, which firefighters battled for several hours.
No new information was available from the fire department this week.
A social media post for Farmer’s Tire Mart over the weekend stated that the fire was a total loss but everyone was physically okay.
A post on Tuesday stated that anyone needing information on their accounts can contact office manager Marty Bain-Brown at 870-523-6735 or email marty.ftm@outlook.com.
