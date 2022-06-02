The Matthew Stark Memorial Education Scholarship is a new scholarship established to honor the memory of Matthew Stark, who was a beloved resident of Jackson County.
Matthew graduated as Valedictorian from Newport High School, and he was a very well-rounded person who loved to play baseball, hunt, and participate in a variety of activities.
He went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of Arkansas and then attended the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University.
To say that Matthew was loved my many is an understatement; in fact, those who care about Matthew and his family made this scholarship possible by sending donations to the Northeast Arkansas Charitable Foundation (NEACF) to establish the Matthew Stark Memorial Education Fund.
The recipients of the first annual Matthew Stark Memorial Education Scholarship include:
Aaron Hurst, Tuckerman High School
Will Keedy, Newport High School
Kenlee Youngblood, Tuckerman High School
Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship to help cover college expenses for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to Cindy Gowen, the Executive Director of NEACF, “Matthew Stark was an incredible person and student, and our hope is to grow this Fund so that we can assist even more students in the future.” Anyone wanting to contribute directly to the Matthew Stark Memorial Scholarship fund may send a tax deductible donation to:
Northeast Arkansas Charitable Foundation (NEACF)
c/o Matthew Stark Memorial Education Fund
PO Box 189
Newport, AR 72112
NEACF is an 501(c)(3) charitable foundation based in Jackson County that manages several funds that were established to benefit the community. Inquiries about the Matthew Stark fund or any other charitable funds may be emailed to neacharitablefoundation@gmail.com or by calling 870-217-1690.
