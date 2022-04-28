A commodity distribution is being held for the residents of Jackson County on Wednesday, May 4, at the Jackson County Senior Center, located at 400 North Pecan St. in Newport.
The distribution will be a drive-through event, and will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon, or until supplies run out.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID. For more information, contact the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas at 870-932-3663.
