BATESVILLE — Dwight Ford, a veteran employee of First Community Bank, has been named executive vice president, chief credit officer.
“I’m proud to work for a bank that invests so deeply in its people and community,” said Ford. “In my new role, I will continue to support the lending function of the bank creating the efficiencies needed to support a growing bank.”
Ford joined First Community Bank in 2007 and has more than 26 years of experience in the banking industry. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance with an emphasis in banking from Arkansas State University. He went on to earn his MBA at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and his certificate in financial planning from Christian Brothers University. Additionally, he holds a designation as a CRCM (Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager) from American Bankers Association. Dwight oversees the loan operations areas of the bank including credit administration, credit analysis, and loan documentation as well as compliance.
Ford is an active member in his community and currently serves as a member of the Batesville Rotary Club (past president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer), he is the treasurer for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (past Vestry member), and he is a trustee and treasurer for the Tunstall Cemetery.
“Dwight Ford has been a vital part of First Community Bank for nearly 15 years,” said Michelle Reesor, executive vice president, director of risk management for First Community Bank. “I’m confident in his ability to strengthen and support our overall commercial lending efforts.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.first community.net.
