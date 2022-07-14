A longtime political leader in Arkansas and the first woman to win a major party primary for governor died Tuesday.
Former Arkansas Treasurer Jimmie Lou Fisher had a 50-plus year career in politics and public service in the Natural State. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History, Fisher was elected Greene County Treasurer in 1970 and at the time was the only employee in the office.
She served three two-year terms in the treasurer’s office.
From there, then-Gov. Bill Clinton appointed her state Auditor in 1979 and she was elected state Treasurer in 1980.
Fisher ran for Governor in 2002 against incumbent Republican Mike Huckabee. Huckabee won the race by a 53-47 percent margin. Fisher carried nearly all of Northeast Arkansas, including Jackson County in that race, as well as many others.
Fisher was also active in both the Arkansas and national Democratic parties.
The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement on social media about Fisher.
“Arkansas lost a true legend overnight. This morning, we learned that Jimmie Lou Fisher, Arkansas’s longest serving state Treasurer, passed away last night. Her grace, kindness and passion made our party and our state a better place to call home. Thank you, Jimmie Lou,” the statement read.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also released a statement on social media about Fisher.
“Jimmie Lou Fisher was the longest-serving Treasurer in Arkansas and dedicated public servant as a Consumer Educator at the Attorney General’s office a decade ago. I am honored to have known Jimmie Lou and offer my prayers for her loved ones during this difficult time,” Rutledge said.
Visitation will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel, 2307 West Kingshighway in Paragould today at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery on Highway 141 in Walcott.
