Former chancellor honored with emeritus status and naming

The Arkansas State University System, in conjunction with Arkansas State University-Newport, unveiled the Sandra C. Massey Center for Student Success on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
At a private gathering at ASU-Newport, Dr. Chuck Welch, President of the ASU System, announced former chancellor of ASU-Newport Dr. Sandra Massey would receive emeritus status. Along with that, he announced a special place on the ASUN campus would be named in her honor.
The “Hangar” was constructed while Dr. Massey served as chancellor and was designed to give students a one-stop-shop for enrollment and student services. The “Hangar”, located inside the Larry Williams Student Community Center at ASU-Newport, will now be known as the Sandra C. Massey Center for Student Success.
Dr. Welch said Massey earned this honor through her commitment to students. “Dr. Massey provided exemplary leadership for the ASU-Newport campus and was a valued friend and colleague,” Welch said. “This recognition is a welcome tribute to her many years of service in higher education and to the tremendous legacy she leaves at the campus and in our state.”
In his remarks, ASUN Chancellor Dr. Johnny M. Moore expressed his gratitude to Dr. Massey for leading ASUN to where it is today.
“Dr. Massey lead this institution through major crises and did so with amazing character and dedication,” Moore said. “She left great shoes to fill, and I’m proud to be part of the legacy she left behind. Naming the ‘Hangar’ after her is well deserved.”
Emeritus status is usually given to chancellors that serve for ten years, but Dr. Welch and the ASU System Board of Trustees approved emeritus status for Dr. Massey based on the amount of work and strategic priorities she accomplished in her seven years as chancellor.
“This was such a surprise, and I’m so grateful,” Massey said. “It’s always nice to be recognized, but it’s even more special to know that I’ve made a difference in this community and the lives of so many students.”
Dr. Sandra Massey served as the second chancellor of ASU-Newport for seven years and worked in higher education for two-and-half decades. Before retiring at the end of 2020, she helped ASU-Newport reach its highest enrollment ever in 2015 with 2,533 students. Furthermore, Dr. Massey supported the growth and extension of ASUN services to high school students through the IGNITE Academy and to the prison population with Second Chance Pell.
An architectural rendering was designed until the full installation of the naming can take place.
