A former Newport Greyhound and Arkansas Razorback was remembered fondly Thursday as a man who cared about his hometown and the people there.
Charles Balentine, 60, died Wednesday.
Journalist Dudley E. Dawson, who had known Balentine since they attended and played basketball together at Newport High School, announced Balentine’s death on social media Wednesday.
“It is with a heavy heart and the family’s permission that I acknowledge that my best friend and former Arkansas basketball player Charles Balentine passed away today (Wednesday) at the age of 60,” Dawson said on X.
After playing basketball at Newport, Balentine played for the Razorbacks from 1981-85. One of Balentine’s biggest plays on the court was in front of a nationwide audience on a February afternoon in Pine Bluff.
On Feb. 12, 1984, Arkansas hosted then-number 1 ranked North Carolina and Michael Jordan on a game that aired on NBC. The game went back and forth, but a jump shot from Balentine with four seconds left sealed the victory for the Hogs, which went 25-7 that year.
While he was being remembered this week for the jump shot nearly 40 years ago, Newport School District Superintendent Jon Bradley said Balentine played an even larger role at the school and community.
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Charles. He was a beloved Greyhound with so many ties to the community. Charles was always willing to give back to the school and was a very generous man. We pray for his family and friends during this time and mourn the passing of a great Arkansan and one of the greatest Greyhounds of all time,” Bradley said.
Balentine was also honored by the district as a member of the Newport Alumni Hall of Fame as well as a 2013 member of the Arkansas Hall of Honor.
Razorbacks Wire reports that funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Mount Comfort Church of Christ in Fayetteville, with visitation from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and that a memorial service in Newport will take place at a later date.
