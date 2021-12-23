The former owner of nursing homes in Northeast Arkansas faces criminal charges after state officials said his company over billed the Arkansas Medicaid Program by more than $3.6 million.
In addition, Joseph Schwartz, whose company, Skyline Health Care, withheld more than $2 million from employees’ paychecks in Arkansas, didn’t remit the money to the government, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a news release Tuesday.
Rutledge said an arrest warrant has been issued, charging the Brooklyn, N.Y., man with eight counts of Medicaid fraud and one charge of tax evasion. He faces one charge of Medicaid fraud for each of the eight nursing homes involved in the case, plus two charges accusing him of tax fraud.
“These charges come after a 44-month-long investigation into Skyline’s wrongdoings, and I will not sit idly by while anyone defrauds the State and Federal government out of millions of dollars to line their own pockets,” Rutledge said in the release. “It’s important for Arkansans to know if they suspect Medicaid Fraud, they should immediately contact my office.”
At one time, Schwartz’s Skyline Health Care owned 22 nursing homes across Arkansas and 114 nationwide, according to information contained in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Margaret Gates of Newport and other former employees across the country. That lawsuit, filed in New Jersey in January 2019, contends Skyline stole more than $2 million from employees’ paychecks that was supposed to pay for their health insurance.
Gates, who had worked at Lindley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Newport (now known as The Waters of Newport), was left owing almost $60,000 for a medical procedure that she thought the company’s insurance would cover.
“I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” she told The Jonesboro Sun in April 2020. No trial date has been set in the New Jersey lawsuit. Several other lawsuits involving Schwartz and his various companies are still pending in federal jurisdictions in at least 11 other states, including Arkansas.
The state’s criminal charges of Medicaid fraud involve exaggerated cost billings in 2018 and tax evasion between July 2017 and March 2018, the attorney general said.
The nursing homes cited in the criminal information included the former Jonesboro Nursing and Rehab, Searcy Nursing and Rehab, Batesville Nursing and Rehab and Broadway Nursing and Rehab of West Memphis. Those facilities now have new names and new owners.
Rutledge said the case would be prosecuted in Pulaski County Circuit Court.
The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Office of Medicaid Inspector General and the investigation was worked in cooperation with fraud investigators in Nebraska, Kansas, Maryland and South Dakota, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.