NEWPORT — Former Arkansas U.S. Sen. Kaneaster Hodges Jr., who served just more than one year in office in the 1970s, has died.
Hodges died of natural causes Wednesday, according to Jackson Funeral Home in his hometown of Newport. He was 83.
He was born Aug. 20, 1938, the second of six children born to Kaneaster Hodges Sr. and Harryette Morrison Hodges of Newport.
Hodges, a Democrat, served in office from December 1977 until January 1979 after being appointed by then-Gov. David Pryor to fill out the expired term of Sen. John McClellan, who died in office. Hodges, who was also an ordained United Methodist minister, was not allowed under Arkansas law to seek election in 1978 to a full term in the Senate, a race won by Pryor.
Pryor and McClellan were also Democrats. Hodges worked for McClellan’s re-election campaign in 1972 and for Pryor’s gubernatorial campaign in 1974.
His time in the Senate was most noted for casting the pivotable vote in favor of the Panama Canal treaties and he voted against tuition tax credits for parents of private school students.
After leaving office, Hodges returned to Newport to resume his career as a lawyer and served on several boards and commissions, including as a trustee for Arkansas College – now Lyon College – and the University of Arkansas, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.
Kaneaster married Ruth Lindley Williams on June 26, 1960. After marriage, they moved to Dallas, where Kaneaster entered Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University graduating magna cum laude in 1963. During his three years in seminary, he was committed to civil rights and participated in the Methodist Student Movement where he served as national president, traveling the country in support of this cause.
Lindley and Kaneaster moved to Massachusetts in 1963 where he pastored two churches, the Acushnet Wesley Methodist Church and the Long Plain United Methodist Church.
While pastoring both churches, he commuted to Boston University, where he earned a second master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling. In the summer of 1964, they moved to New York City where Kaneaster was a chaplain intern at Rikers Island Correctional Institution.
In 1964, Hodges and his wife moved to Fayetteville, where Hodges attended the University of Arkansas School of Law, where he was named editor-in-chief of the University’s Arkansas Law Review.
Following law school, Kaneaster Jr. joined his father, Kaneaster Hodges Sr., and brother, David Hodges, in Newport at the Hodges, Hodges, and Hodges Firm. He also served as the Newport city attorney and the Jackson County deputy prosecuting attorney from 1967 to 1974.
Kaneaster was a member of the Jackson County, the State of Arkansas and the American bar associations.
The funeral home said services will be at 2 p.m. today in Newport.
