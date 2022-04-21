A crash Monday claimed the life of a Paragould man in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
Derek Waddell, 31, of Paragould, was traveling on Interstate I55, one mile south of Caruthersville, Missouri, when the 2015 Nissan Sentra he was driving crossed the median and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, according to Missouri State Police.
The crash happened at 8:55 a.m. The driver of the Equinox was listed with minor injuries and was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare in Dyersburg.
A crash on April 12, in Pocahontas, claimed the lives of two Illinois residents.
Janet Shaffner, 75, and Eldon Schaffner, 73, both of Makanda, Illinois, were traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 near Broadway Street in a 2018 Ford.
Janet Shaffner was driving, according to Arkansas State Police, when the vehicle crossed into the center turn lane striking a 2007 Peterbilt head-on.
The crash occurred at 2:18 p.m. Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry.
A crash on April 8 claimed the life of a Batesville woman in Independence County.
Mary Poole, 78, of Batesville, was stopped in the 2006 GMC Envoy she was driving, headed north on Highway 69, as she attempted to turn left onto North Central Avenue, according to state police.
A 2011 Chevrolet was headed southbound, however, when the Envoy failed to yield, and was struck by the Silverado, according to state police.
The crash occurred at 3:21 p.m. Police report that the driver of the Silverado was not injured.
And a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Batesville woman on April 2.
Ellen Adrianna Lindsey, 26, of Batesville, was driving a 2016 Toyota northbound on North Old Missouri Road at East Frazier Terrace in Fayetteville, at 8:38 p.m., when the vehicle left the road, went through a vacant parking lot, and overturned several times before going airborne and then hitting a tree, according to state police.
Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash according to the police report.
