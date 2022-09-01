Free high-speed internet coming to WiFi park

Ritter Communications is providing free high-speed internet service to new RightFiber WiFi Park in Newport.

 Courtesy photo

Ritter Communications is providing free internet service to the innovative new RightFiber WiFi Park in Newport.

Once construction on the park reaches completion, residents will be able to visit the park to access free high-speed wireless internet for their personal use. The Newport Economic Development Commission (NEDC) is spearheading the project in conjunction with the Southwest Planning and Development District with funding recently granted by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.