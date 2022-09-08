Average gas prices in Arkansas fell another 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, as reported by Gasbuddy.com.
The state average after Labor Day was $3.22 per gallon but several stations in Northeast Arkansas have had prices drop below $3 per gallon.
Prices in Arkansas are 36.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 38.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined by 2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.75 per gallon.
“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday [Sept. 5] to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies.
In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”
OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, made a small trim in their supplies to the global economy Monday, underlining their unhappiness as recession fears help drive down crude prices – along with the cost of gasoline, to drivers’ delight.
The decision for October rolls back a mostly symbolic increase of 100,000 barrels per day in September. It follows a statement last month from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that the OPEC+ coalition could reduce output at any time.
Oil producers such as Saudi Arabia have resisted calls from U.S. President Joe Biden to pump more oil to lower gasoline prices and the burden on consumers. OPEC+ has stuck with only cautious increases to make up for deep cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were finally restored in August.
Since then, growing worries about slumping future demand have helped send oil prices down from June peaks of over $120 per barrel, cutting into the windfall for OPEC+ countries’ coffers but proving a blessing for drivers in the U.S. as pump prices have eased.
Concerns about the loss of Russian supply are still out there because European sanctions aimed at blocking most Russian oil imports won’t take effect until the end of the year.
Other factors are lurking that could influence the price of oil. For one, the Group of Seven wealthy democracies plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at battling high energy prices and reducing oil profits that Russia can use for its war in Ukraine.
That’s if the cap works as intended. Russia could refuse to supply oil to countries and companies observing the cap, which would take barrels off the market. The price cap has not been set, and its influence on the global price remains unclear.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 1 cent to $86.88 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $2.91 to $92.83 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon.
Here are average gasoline prices per gallon as of Wednesday morning according to the American Automobile Association among Northeast Arkansas counties: Greene, $3.03; Randolph, $3.09; Craighead, $3.10; Poinsett, $3.20; Clay and Lawrence, $3.23; Jackson, $3.26; Crittenden, $3.28; Cross, $3.29; Mississippi, $3.31.
