Average gasoline prices in Arkansas dropped a little last week, just 0.7 cents per gallon, to $3.67 per gallon at the beginning of the week, but the state average as of Wednesday crept back up to $3.73 per gallon.
Nationwide, the average price of gasoline was at $4.11 per gallon on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Analysts on Monday warned that the ongoing drop in prices at the pump could be temporary.
“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”
“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, at the beginning of the week. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”
The average price per gallon in Jackson County, according to AAA, as of Wednesday morning, was $3.69. Other average prices per gallon in Northeast Arkansas counties were: Poinsett: $3.66; Greene: $3.67; Craighead: $3.68; Randolph, Clay, and Lawrence: $3.72; Cross: $3.78; Mississippi: $3.81; and Crittenden: $3.84.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $5.65 to $102.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $5.91 to $107.25 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 13 cents to $3.25 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.86 a gallon. May natural gas fell 64 cents to $7.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.
