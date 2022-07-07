Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.34 per gallon Tuesday morning according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,826 stations in the state.
Prices in Arkansas are 5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.52 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $4.78 per gallon. That brings the national average down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and at $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), The primary reason for the decline in prices is lower demand at the pump, but the lull could end with the summer driving season.
“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80 percent of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.”
Here are average gasoline prices per gallon as of Wednesday morning among Northeast Arkansas counties according to AAA: Greene, $4.02; Craighead, $4.15; Randolph, $4.23; Poinsett, $4.25; Cross, $4.32; Jackson and Clay, $4.33; Lawrence, $4.38; Crittenden and Mississippi, $4.43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.