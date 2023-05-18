Average gasoline prices in Arkansas fell another two cents as the week began, making the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline $3.08 according to GasBuddy.com.
On Wednesday the American Automobile Association listed average Arkansas prices per gallon at $3.10, and the national average at $3.53.
“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a statement last week. “But the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near.”
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 25 cents to $70.86 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 32 cents to $74.91 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon.
“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline – the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019 – so the relief at the pump has been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark – something that will make most motorists very happy.”
Here were the average gas prices per gallon among Northeast Arkansas counties on Wednesday according to AAA. They reflect little change from last Wednesday. The average price in Jackson County dropped a penny: Greene, $2.92; Craighead, $3.00; Randolph, $3.02; Jackson $3.04; Lawrence and Poinsett $3.06; Crittenden, $3.07; Cross, $3.09; Mississippi, $3.11; Clay, $3.14.
