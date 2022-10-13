Average gasoline prices in Arkansas rose nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.38 per gallon statewide on Monday according to GasBuddy.com. The statewide average rose by another penny by Wednesday morning.

The national average price of diesel increased 18 cents in the last week to $5.04 per gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

