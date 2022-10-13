Average gasoline prices in Arkansas rose nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.38 per gallon statewide on Monday according to GasBuddy.com. The statewide average rose by another penny by Wednesday morning.
The national average price of diesel increased 18 cents in the last week to $5.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen to $3.93 per gallon.
“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20 percent, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan in a statement on Monday. De Haan is head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”
President Joe Biden says there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as his administration begins reevaluating the U.S. relationship with the kingdom. That’s after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production. Biden said in a CNN interview Tuesday that he was weighing action against the Saudis but declined to detail potential next steps. The OPEC+ production cut is expected to help Russia pad its coffers as it continues its nearly eight-month war in Ukraine. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California have introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.78 to $89.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.90 to $94.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas rose 16 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Here are average regular gasoline prices in Northeast Arkansas according to Gasbuddy.com as of Wednesday morning: Greene, $3.29; Craighead $3.30; Mississippi $3.33; Randolph, $3.35; Poinsett $3.37; Crittenden $3.38; .Jackson, Lawrence, Clay, and Cross, $3.39.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
