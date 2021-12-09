Saying that proposed tax cuts will attract industry and talent to Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised the Legislature for keeping the focus on his plan during the Special Session that began Tuesday.
Hutchinson’s comments were made during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The tax cuts will be the largest state income tax reduction in the history of Arkansas at nearly $500 million. Hutchinson says all Arkansas taxpayers will benefit.
Legislators advanced the income tax cut package, rejecting efforts to include a tax credit for law enforcement officers.
A $60 credit that will be given to low-income taxpayers will give a reduction in state income tax for more than 535,000 Arkansans, according to the governor’s office, which is about 28 percent of taxpayers in the state. The tax cuts would also eliminate the state income tax liability of 104,881 low-income Arkansans.
The law enforcement tax credit was proposed ahead of the Special Session, but Hutchinson said he does not support this proposal as it is not the solution. He said he had spoken with both Sheriff Marty Boyd of the Sheriff’s Association and Chief Gary Sipes of the Association of Chiefs of Police, and that they both agreed that a tax credit does not increase the salaries of law enforcement officers.
“We should worry about their low pay, but the answer is to increase the salaries,” Hutchinson said.
He also said a tax credit would be hard to apply just to law enforcement, and not to do so for other first responders.
He added that Arkansas ranks 49th in the country in low pay for law enforcement, and if the proposed tax credit were to pass, the state would still rank 49th in the country in law enforcement pay.
“I have directed Secretary Jami Cook to work on a plan to increase Arkansas State Police salaries and see what ways we can encourage local governments to raise the salaries of the local law enforcement because that is the responsibility they have.”
Hutchinson was hopeful the focus will continue for the rest of the Special Session on the issues he outlined, which includes fund transfers and the creation of an Independent Tax Appeals Commission.
The Legislature still faces fights over attempts to take up other measures, including a ban on critical race theory in schools and an abortion ban like the one in Texas.
The Legislature can expand the session’s agenda once they take up items on the governor’s proclamation, but doing so would require a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.
Senate President Jimmy Hickey said he didn’t believe there were enough votes in his chamber to expand the session’s scope.
Log In
