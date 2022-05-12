Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week named Renee Mallory RN, BSN, as interim secretary of health, and Jennifer Dillaha, M.D., as director of the department of health.
Mallory served as chief of staff for the Arkansas Department of Health. She oversaw all aspects of financial management, information technology, governmental affairs, human resources, policies and procedures, legal services, health communications, internal audit, and facilities support services.
“Ms. Mallory began working for the Arkansas Department of Health 33 years ago and has been integral as a leader in several programs that have benefitted the state,” Hutchinson said. ”She has invaluable experience serving the state and will be a great fit as interim secretary of health.”
Mallory replaces Dr. Jose Romero, who announced last month that he was leaving to serve as director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
The Governor’s office announced that since joining the Arkansas Department of Health in 2001, Dr. Dillaha has played a leading role in the agency’s health promotion efforts.
“Dr. Dillaha has played a significant role in guiding the state through the last two years of the pandemic,” Hutchinson said. “She has shown her dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that she will continue to lead the state in improved health outcomes with the same dedication.”
In August 2021, Dr. Dillaha was named the chief medical officer. This is in addition to her role as medical director for immunizations since November 2013 and the medical director for outbreak response since September 2019.
Her charge in the role of chief medical officer is to provide leadership and guidance for addressing Arkansas’s most pressing health problems, including COVID-19. She is a physician with specialty training in internal medicine and subspecialty training in infectious diseases and in geriatric medicine.
Prior to her current roles, Dr. Dillaha served as the state epidemiologist from March 2020 to August 2021, special advisor for strategic initiatives in the office of the director from June 2010 to April 2013, and director of the center for health advancement from August 2005 to June 2010 at the Arkansas Department of Health.
