The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) recently announced that Jim S Gowen, Jr., President/CEO of Merchants and Planters Bank in Newport was elected to serve on ICBA’s Independent Community Bankers Political Action Committee.
ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks and is committed to its 92-year mission of creating and promoting an environment where community banks flourish.
“As a civic leader and advocate for my community, I’m excited to work with ICBA to bring awareness to the vital role community banks serve locally and in our nation’s economy,” Gowen said.
“Community banking endures because we continue to place value on the all-important relationship and work hard to earn the trust and respect of our customers. I’m proud to be a community banker and to do my part to ensure our industry’s vitality for future generations.”
In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Gowen’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Arkansas to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
“Jim is an exceptional community bank leader who has dedicated time and resources to advance ICBA’s mission and help local communities thrive,” said ICBA Chairman Brad M. Bolton, president, CEO and senior lender at Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay, Ala.
“We are honored that Jim has accepted this appointment to represent the industry and thank him for volunteering to serve as we work to ensure a bright future for community banks and the customers they serve.”
