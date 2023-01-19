Grant program helps local businesses with costs

Jon Chadwell (right), Director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, presents a ReNewport Grant to Modern Woodman Allen Edwards for renovations recently completed at his office in Newport. The Newport commission stated, “Thanks Allen for choosing to invest in Newport and Jackson County,” on their Facebook page. For more information about ReNewport Grants, contact the commission office at 870-523-1009.

 Courtesy photo

It has been said that the cost of starting a business can be difficult to comprehend.

A program in Newport has been helping local businesses for the past 14 years deal with those difficult costs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.