Grant program helps local businesses with costs

It has been said that the cost of starting a business can be difficult to comprehend.
A program in Newport has been helping local businesses for the past 14 years deal with those difficult costs.
The ReNewport grant began in 2009, Newport Economic Development Commission Director of Economic Development Jon Chadwell said.
The program helps businesses with exterior work, like repainting, the repairing and replacement of exterior doors and windows, installing canvas awnings and putting in permanent signs. It is a 50/50 grant project, with a $2,500 maximum amount granted.
Chadwell said the program has helped 113 local businesses, ranging from local restaurants to funeral homes, since it began. The grant is funded through NEDC funding and that the number of grants given to businesses have ranged from three in 2019 to 13 in 2009, 2012 and 2016.
One of the businesses to receive the grant last year was Modern Woodsmen of America on Highway 367.
Allen Edwards said the grant will help him finish up renovations at the business, which provides insurance, investments and securities services to customers.
Edwards said he and his wife have been working on the business plan for some time and that he had knowledge of the program. He said he later picked up a packet on the grant, turned in receipts for the work done as well as before and after pictures of the work.
Anyone interested in learning more about the program can contact Chadwell at 870-523-1009.
