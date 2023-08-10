The Newport Economic Development Commission has announced that a total of $50,000 in grant funding will be distributed among non-profit organizations in Jackson County.
Grant funds must be used for activities in Newport and Jackson County, and organizations that target families and children will be given preference. The grant cannot be the only funds used in the project, and must be part of a larger project. Grant funds will be used to help as many organizations as possible.
