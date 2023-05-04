The Newport City Council on Monday made two appointments, including one to the council, according to Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe.
The council voted to accept the resignation of council member Marcus Simpson. Simpson moved to Jonesboro, Ratliffe said.
The council then appointed Kathy Green to serve in the position until Dec. 31, 2024 and is eligible to run for reelection in the 2024 general election, according to Arkansas law.
In other action, council members appointed LaTonia Anders to fill a vacant position on the Newport Advertising and Promotions Commission.
The term is set to expire in March 2024, Ratliffe said.
The appointment of Anders is the second appointment to the commission in as many months. Kim Watkins was also appointed in April for a position on the commission.
Watkins’ term on the board is set to expire in March 2026.
Council members also considered bids for mosquito chemical services for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.