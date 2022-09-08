Greyhound spirit soars

Newport hosted the Beebe Badgers Friday, Sept. 2, for the first home game of the 2022 season.
The festivities started early at Greyhound Field with tailgating and hometown fellowship. From great food, face painting and corn hole competition, Hound fans showed up in great numbers to support the orange and black. The Hounds came up short 26-28 but gave the Badgers a fight until the end.
The game was physical from the beginning, which is the norm for the Hounds. Senior Quarterback Dejai Marshall and Senior Linebacker Jeremiah Godair are on the injured list this week. Marshall has a broken wrist, which will keep him out for around six weeks and Godair is on concussion protocol for the next two weeks. Neither are season ending injuries.
The Hounds put the first numbers on the board by a 32-yard touchdown run by C.J. Young. Marshall was out early in the first quarter, so Sophomore quarterback Demetric Denton stepped up to lead the team for the remainder of the game. The two-point conversion was good from Denton to Isiah Kendall. The Badgers answered with a 57-yard rushing touchdown by Newport-native turned Beebe Badger Kiandre Barker followed by a two-point conversion to tie the score at the end of the first quarter, 8-8.
Beebe pulled ahead in the second quarter scoring two touchdowns and field goals. Kylan Crite scored for the Hounds on a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown ending the quarter with the Hounds down 14-22.
After the half, Young demonstrated his amazing speed and ability to weave through defenders and scored on a 64-yard run, which ended the third quarter with Newport down by only two points.
The student section never let up cheering for the Hounds, their noise motivating the team to not give up. The Hounds battled to the end against the 5A Badgers. Both teams scored in the fourth quarter, but the Hounds fell short ending the game Newport 26, Beebe 28.
Statistically, Newport tallied 20 first downs compared to the Badgers seven. The Hounds rushed for a total of 273 yards in 48 attempts and connected four times in 16 pass attempts for 27 yards. The Hounds controlled the clock for 26:07 of the game. The rushing leader was Senior C.J. Young with 31 rushes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. The receiving leader was Ka’Ron Spearmon with 13 passing yards.
Defensively, the Hound defense accumulated 21 tackles. Leaders include Jeremiah Godair (4 tackles), Bryson Elston Jr. (4 tackles), Jaden Godair (3 tackles) and Brendon Curry (2 interceptions).
The Hounds travel to Stuttgart on Friday, Sept. 9, to take on the Stuttgart Ricebirds. Gametime is set for 7 p.m.
