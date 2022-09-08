Greyhound spirit soars

Newport hosted the Beebe Badgers Friday and will travel to Stuttgart this Friday.

 Submitted photo

Newport hosted the Beebe Badgers Friday, Sept. 2, for the first home game of the 2022 season.

The festivities started early at Greyhound Field with tailgating and hometown fellowship. From great food, face painting and corn hole competition, Hound fans showed up in great numbers to support the orange and black. The Hounds came up short 26-28 but gave the Badgers a fight until the end.

