The Newport senior high track team competed in a meet at Heber Springs on March 17. Eighteen schools were present at the meet.
Results involving Newport athletes included:
Senior Girls
100 M Dash: seventh place – Camilla Rucker.
4x200 Relay: fourth place – J’kiva Gist, Grace Fain, Kailey Cox and Camilla Rucker.
400 M Dash: fourth – Avery Robinson.
4x400 Relay: eighth place – Lillian Harris, Grace Fain, Avery Robinson and Kailey Cox.
4x100 Relay: fourth place – Avery Robinson, Camilla Rucker, Jermilya Calamese and Lela Henderson.
200 M Dash: sixth place – Avery Robinson.
Senior Boys
4x100 Relay: first place – Jonathan Moore, CJ Young, Kylan Crite and Isiah Kendall.
100 M Dash: fifth place – CJ Young.
200 M Dash: second place – Kylan Crite; third place – Isiah Kendall.
High Jump: third place – Kylan Crite.
4x800 Relay: fourth place – Joshua Drennin, Noah Curtis, Jaren Frazier and Michael Wren.
4x400 Relay: sixth place – Joshua Drennin, Noah Curtis, Jaren Frazier and Antwan Hardaway.
The Greyhound girls are coached by Natalie Martin, while Derrek Aynes is the boys coach.
