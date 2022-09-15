Greyhounds battle Ricebirds

The Newport Greyhounds travelled to Stuttgart Friday, Sept. 9, to take on the 4A Ricebirds for week two of the 2022 season.
Greyhound Nation made the trip in record numbers to support the Hounds. The Hounds came up short 28-38 showing the Ricebirds that Hounds never quit. Stuttgart in the last weeks have led by large margins at the half but not against the Mighty Hounds.
Senior Quarterback Dejai Marshall and Senior Linebacker Jeremiah Godair were out on the injured list replaced by Senior Dillon Braxton at quarterback. Tyler Ridley and Matthew Riley filled in for Godair who will return this week.
The first quarter came and went with neither team scoring. The Ricebirds put the first numbers on the board but was matched by Senior C.J. Young’s touchdown. The quarter ended with the Ricebirds ahead by eight.
After the half, Young did what he does best and scored on a 78 rushing touchdown closing the gap to 12-14. Braxton evened the score with a two-point conversion. Braxton scored again to put the Hounds on top 20-14. That was the last moment the Hounds led during the contest. The Ricebirds scored twice soon after and led at the end of the third quarter 28-20.
The Ricebirds earned three points early in the fourth quarter from a 31-yard field goal. Young scored again for the Hounds followed by a two-point conversion from Braxton to Senior Receiver Kylan Crite. A final touchdown by the Ricebirds and the game ended Newport 28, Stuttgart 38.
Statistically, Newport tallied 21 first downs compared to the Ricebird’s 15. The Hounds rushed for a total of 306 yards in 41 attempts and connected nine times in 20 pass attempts for 133 yards. The Hounds controlled the clock for 17:45 of the game. The rushing leader was Senior CJ Young with 22 rushes for 248 yards and three touchdowns followed by Dylan Braxton with 28 yards and Ka’Ron Spearmon with 27 yards. The receiving leader was Senior Isiah Kendall with 79 passing yards, followed by Crite with 42 yards.
The Hound defense accumulated 43 tackles. Leaders include Aabel Robinson (9 tackles), Kylan Crite (7 tackles and an interception for 36 yards), Travares Davis (6 tackles and a sack) and Tonio Phillips (5 tackles).
The Hounds host Trumann Friday night at Greyhound Field. Game time is set for 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5.
