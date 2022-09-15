Greyhounds battle Ricebirds

Senior Greyhound Kylan Crite snags a pass from Quarterback Dillon Braxton in Friday night’s game against the Stuttgart Ricebirds.

 Photo by Alton Walker

The Newport Greyhounds travelled to Stuttgart Friday, Sept. 9, to take on the 4A Ricebirds for week two of the 2022 season.

Greyhound Nation made the trip in record numbers to support the Hounds. The Hounds came up short 28-38 showing the Ricebirds that Hounds never quit. Stuttgart in the last weeks have led by large margins at the half but not against the Mighty Hounds.

