Greyhounds begin pre-season practice

The Newport Greyhound Athletic Program began FAS Hounds on Monday, July 12.
FAS Hounds is intended to work on fundaments, agility and speed for all Newport athletes. The Hounds travel to Vilonia today (July 15) for a team camp.
Elementary students can register for Pee Wee Football and Cheerleading Friday, July 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Village Mall or Wednesday, July 21 at the Lil Hounds Football Camp from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Lil Hounds Football Camp will be Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Newport Athletic Booster Club will have the annual Booster Blitz Friday, July 16, at the Village Mall parking lot. The Booster Club will be selling burgers, chips and a drink for $10. Booster club membership is $25. Each member is given a schedule and decal. Premium and Field sign sponsorships are available. For more information contact Megan Doyle at (870) 217-2147.
The Greyhound football season begins on August 20 against Helena Central on Greyhound Field. The next Friday, August 27, the Hounds travel to Little Rock to play Prescott at War Memorial Stadium. According to Superintendent Brett Bunch, “Prescott’s Superintendent says they are gearing up for the showdown at War Memorial Stadium with our Greyhounds. Both teams return talent and skill.” He adds, “This game will be filled with college prospects and should be explosive on both sides of the ball for both teams. Put it on your calendars and get ready to kickoff the 2021 season.”
The Greyhound season will be live-streamed by Cable 15th. This is a great way for Greyhound alum and fans to watch from wherever around the world. Information about ticket sales for the season will post to Facebook soon. The Greyhound schedule includes August 20th, Helena Central (H), August 27th, Prescott (War Memorial Stadium), September 3rd, Heber Springs (H), September 10th, Bauxite (A), September 17th, Lonoke (A), September 24th, Melbourne (A), October 1st, Riverview (A), October 8th, Mountain View (A), October 15th, Salem (H), October 22nd, BYE, October 29th, Harding Academy (H), and November 5th, BYE.
