Greyhounds clinch playoff seed

NEWPORT — Newport erupted for 55 points during the first half of Friday’s 61-16 rout of Yellville-Summit.
The victory clinched the No. 2 state playoff seed in the 3A-2 conference for the Greyhounds (6-3, 4-1 conference).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
NEWPORT — Newport erupted for 55 points during the first half of Friday’s 61-16 rout of Yellville-Summit.
The victory clinched the No. 2 state playoff seed in the 3A-2 conference for the Greyhounds (6-3, 4-1 conference).
Newport’s five rushing touchdowns were spread among four players. Jalen Pollard led the Greyhounds with 107 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.
Four of Dejai Marshall’s five pass completions also went for touchdowns. Marshall was 5-of-7 for 164 yards.
Kylan Crite caught three passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Isiah Kendall had two catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Newport opened the scoring on Marshall’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Kendall and Pollard’s two-point conversion. Marshall found Kendall on a 25-yard touchdown pass and Pollard scored on a 43-yard run, with Marshall kicking the extra point.
Marshall fired a 62-yard touchdown pass to Crite as Newport closed the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.
The Greyhounds scored 27 points in the second quarter, starting with Marshall’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Crite. Pollard scored on a 6-yard run, Dylan Braxton on a 9-yard run and Demetric Denton on a 30-yard run as Newport led 55-0 at halftime.
Malik Robinson scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter to give Newport a 61-0 lead.
Noah Curtis led Newport’s defense with six tackles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.