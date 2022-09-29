Greyhounds defeat Quitman amid Homecoming Week festivities

Chris Young, Jr. is the 2022 recipient of the Coach Bill Keedy Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a Greyhound player based on character and is presented at the end of the Homecoming game. Pictured is Jake Keedy (grandson) Chris (CJ) Young Jr., and Jennifer Keedy.

 Photo by Alton Walker

The Newport Greyhounds hosted the Quitman Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 23, for the 2022 Homecoming.

This was the first conference game for the Hounds. The Greyhounds defeated the Bulldogs 44-26. The stands were full in support of the Hounds and the beautiful ladies that reign as royalty on the court.

