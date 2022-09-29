Greyhounds defeat Quitman amid Homecoming Week festivities

The Newport Greyhounds hosted the Quitman Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 23, for the 2022 Homecoming.
This was the first conference game for the Hounds. The Greyhounds defeated the Bulldogs 44-26. The stands were full in support of the Hounds and the beautiful ladies that reign as royalty on the court.
The Bulldogs scored the first touchdown of the evening in the first quarter. It was answered by a 17-yard rush by senior CJ Young to even the score 6-6. Dylan Braxton would keep the ball for the second Hound touchdown of the quarter, which gave Newport the lead 6-12.
As the pendulum continued to swing, the Bulldogs took the lead 13-12. CJ Young and his determination answered the challenge and pushed through for another touchdown and 2-point conversion. Preventing the Bulldogs from evening the score, Braxton added another six to the board and a 2-point conversion to Isiah Kendall to end the half 13-28.
The third quarter belonged to the Bulldogs. Quitman added a touchdown and extra-point kick as well as a 60-yard touchdown pass, which shrunk the lead of the Greyhounds. The Hounds were only up by two at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Hounds refused to allow the Bulldogs to score for the rest of the game. In the fourth quarter, Braxton ran for a touchdown with a 2-point conversion followed by an interception by Tonio Phillips. Phillips returned the interception for 67 yards for a touchdown. Braxton added the final two points of the game which ended in Greyhound victory 44-26.
Statistically, Newport tallied 26 first downs compared to the Bulldog’s 18. The Hounds rushed for a total of 293 yards in 47 attempts and connected 11 times in 19 pass attempts for 163 yards. The Hounds controlled the clock for 21:13 of the game. The rushing leader was Senior Dylan Braxton with 24 rushes for 121 yards and three touchdowns followed by CJ Young with 14 touches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The receiving leader was Senior Kylan Crite with 117 passing yards, followed by Isiah Kendall with 46 yards.
Defensively, the Hound defense accumulated 52 tackles. Leaders include Tavares Davis (7 tackles and a sack), Brendon Curry (6.5 tackles), Tyler Ridley (6 tackles and two sacks) and five tackles each for Bryson Elston and Demetric Denton.
For the season, senior CJ Young leads the team with 915 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior Isiah Kendall leads the team in receiving with 273 yards. Defensively, BJ Elston tallies 32 tackles followed by Tavares Davis with 27 tackles and Aabel Robinson with 24 tackles.
The Hounds travel to Salem on Friday night for the second conference game. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
