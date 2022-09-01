Greyhounds defeat Seminoles on the road

Senior quarterback Dejai Marshall hands off to senior running back C.J. Young during the game against Osceola.

 Submitted photo by Alton Walker

The Newport Greyhounds traveled to Osceola on Friday, Aug. 26, to take on the Seminoles as the season Week 0 game.

The rivalry between the Hounds and Seminoles dates back over 50 years. During the 1972 football season, the newspaper heading referred to the conference game as a “maul” resulting in a Greyhound victory 16-0. The last time the Hounds played Osceola was in 2019 for the conference championship and came up short. The Greyhounds of 2022 have plans to make their mark as part of the football legacy and it started last Friday. The Greyhounds triumphed and secured the first victory of the 2022 season, 34-28.

