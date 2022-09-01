Greyhounds defeat Seminoles on the road

The Newport Greyhounds traveled to Osceola on Friday, Aug. 26, to take on the Seminoles as the season Week 0 game.
The rivalry between the Hounds and Seminoles dates back over 50 years. During the 1972 football season, the newspaper heading referred to the conference game as a “maul” resulting in a Greyhound victory 16-0. The last time the Hounds played Osceola was in 2019 for the conference championship and came up short. The Greyhounds of 2022 have plans to make their mark as part of the football legacy and it started last Friday. The Greyhounds triumphed and secured the first victory of the 2022 season, 34-28.
The game in Osceola was somewhat different than games of the past. The August weather was the norm, hot and humid, but the atmosphere was somewhat different. The teams played hard but also showed an unmeasurable amount of sportsmanship. Both teams suffered from cramps, but more than once it was orange and purple working together. Seminoles and Hounds were there to play a game as athletes. Playing the game each loved more than themselves. Players stopped to help other players regardless of the uniform color or historical rivalry.
The first quarter ended without points from either team. During the second quarter, the Hounds stirred up the orange magic and put up 14 points going into halftime. Senior Kylan Crite scored on a 28-yard pass from senior quarterback Dejai Marshall (6-0) followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Isiah Kendall (8-0). The quarter ended with a Marshall 30 yard passing touchdown to Crite ending the half 14-0.
The Hounds returned after halftime with cheers from the crowd for Head Coach Brian Reardon. Although the Seminoles were able to score 13 points during the quarter, the Hounds outscored with 14 added points; two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Marshall and a two-point conversion by C.J. Young. Young proved to be the Osceola nightmare later in the fourth quarter.
The battle to end the war took place in the fourth quarter. After the Seminoles successfully scored 15 points to tie the ballgame 28-28, it was the moment senior runningback Young showed what it means to be a Greyhound. Young broke for a 45 yard rushing touchdown, sealing the victory 34-28.
Offensively, the Hounds had 24 first downs compared to Seminoles 15. The Hounds rushed for 240 yards, had 183 receiving yards, and completed eight of 17 passes. Rushing leaders include C.J. Young (24 rushes for 204 yards and one touchdown) and Dejai Marshall (16 rushes for 32 yards and two touchdowns). Marshall completed eight of 17 passes to Isiah Kendall (four catches for 102 yards) and Kylan Crite (four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns).
Of the 35 tackles, the defensive leaders include Tavares Davis (4.5 tackles and one sack), Bryson Elston Jr. (3.5 tackles and 1 sack), Aabel Robinson (3.5 tackles), Demetric Denton (3 tackles), Isiah Kendall (2.5 tackles and one interception for 22 yards), Brendon Curry (2.0 tackles and two interceptions for 21 yards) and Jeremiah Godair 1.5 tackles and one sack.
The Greyhounds host the Beebe Badgers Friday night for the first home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Greyhound Field. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. All tickets are $ 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.