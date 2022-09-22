Greyhounds defeat Trumann Wildcats

The Newport Greyhounds hosted the Trumann Wildcats Friday, Sept. 16.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 9:40 am
The Newport Greyhounds hosted the Trumann Wildcats Friday, Sept. 16.
The Hounds beat the Wildcats 28-16. The evening was Hero Appreciation Night when Greyhound Nation honors those who serve our community.
Curt Coles was the recipient of the Fire/EMS Award.
Marcus Simpson was the recipient of the Patrick Weatherford Hero Award.
Ron Kirk was the recipient of the EMS Award.
Colonel Ed Jones was the recipient of the Armed Services Award.
Senior running back CJ Young scored the first touchdown of the game followed by a three-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Braxton to Isiah Kendall for the two-point conversion. The Wildcats answered in the beginning of the second quarter to even the score 8-8. The Hounds took the lead before halftime on a 23-yard pass from Braxton to Kendall. After the 2-point conversion, the quarter ended Hounds 16, Wildcats 8.
After the half, the pendulum continued to swing. After a Wildcat touchdown and 2-point conversion, the score was even again. Greyhound Kendall answered with a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown ending the quarter 22-16. Young scored the final touchdown in the fourth quarter ending the game 28-16.
Statistically, Newport tallied 15 first downs compared to the Wildcat 17. The Hounds rushed for a total of 163 yards in 31 attempts and connected four times in nine pass attempts for 44 yards. The Hounds controlled the clock for 13:38 of the game. The rushing leader was Senior CJ Young with 19 rushes for 114 yards and two touchdowns followed by Dylan Braxton with 33 yards and Demetric Denton with 17 yards. The receiving leader was Senior Isiah Kendall with 40 passing yards. Defensively, the Hound defense accumulated 55 tackles. Leaders include Bryson Elston (15 tackles), Jeremiah Godair (6 tackles), and Ka’Ron Spearmon (6 tackles).
Chris Young leads the Greyhounds with 808 yards rushing, averaging eight yards per carry and tallies nine touchdowns. Isiah Kendall leads receiving with 227 yards averaging 15 yards per catch followed by Kylan Crite with 127 yards averaging 18 yards per catch. The Mad Dog defense leaders include BJ Elston (27 tackles), Aabel Robinson (21 tackles), Tavares Davis (20 tackles), Kylan Crite (16 tackles) and Ka’Ron Spearmon (15 tackles).
The Hounds host Quitman Friday night at Greyhound Field for the 2022 Homecoming Game. Gametime is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $ 5.
