Newport’s Kylan Crite (#2) tackles a Melbourne ball carrier during Friday night’s loss to the Bearkatz. Crite also leads the Greyhounds in receiving yards.

 Submitted Photo / Julie Reardon

The Newport Greyhounds traveled to Melbourne on Friday, October 21, to take on the Bearkatz. The Hounds lost 20-29 to the Bearkatz on Senior High in Melbourne.

The Greyhounds scored first on a 47-yard rush by Chris Young followed by a successful 2-point conversion by Dejai Marshall. The quarter ended 8-0.