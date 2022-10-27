The Newport Greyhounds traveled to Melbourne on Friday, October 21, to take on the Bearkatz. The Hounds lost 20-29 to the Bearkatz on Senior High in Melbourne.
The Greyhounds scored first on a 47-yard rush by Chris Young followed by a successful 2-point conversion by Dejai Marshall. The quarter ended 8-0.
The second quarter belonged to the Bearkatz with a touchdown answer for the Hounds. At the half the Hounds were ahead 8-7.
After halftime Melbourne was able to kick two field goals to add six points to the board and take a 13-8 lead. With momentum on their side, the Bearkatz scored a touchdown with a 2-point conversion and were able to push the Hounds into the endzone for a safety. The score at the end of the quarter was Hounds 8, Melbourne 23.
The fourth quarter was not enough time for the Hounds to overcome the deficit. Melbourne scored their third and final touchdown of the night in the fourth.
Isiah Kendall then scored on a five-yard pass from Marshall closing the gap and getting the Hounds to double digits, 14-29. Kylan Crite returned an 81-yard punt for a touchdown to set the final score at 20-29.
Statistically, Newport rushed for a total of 94 yards on 21 attempts and connected 7 times on 15 pass attempts for 118 yards. The rushing leader was senior Chris Young with 84 yards. The receiving leader was senior Isiah Kendall with 54 passing yards, followed by Kylan Crite with 39 yards.
Defensively, the Hounds accumulated 58 tackles. Leaders include Ka’Ron Spearman (10 tackles), Kylan Crite (7 tackles), and Bryson Elston (6 tackles).
For the season, senior CJ Young leads the team with 1330 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior Kylan Crite leads the team in receiving with 505 yards and 5 touchdowns followed by Isiah Kendall with 426 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Defensively, BJ Elston tallies 52 tackles followed by Aabel Robinson with 42 tackles, Tavares Davis with 39 tackles, Ka’Ron Spearmon with 36 tackles and Kylan Crite with 30 tackles.
The Hounds host Yellville-Summit High School tomorrow night at Greyhound Field. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
