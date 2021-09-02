Greyhounds fall to number one Prescott

The Newport Greyhounds travelled to Little Rock on Friday, Aug. 27, to take on the Prescott Curley Wolves at War Memorial Stadium.
The game was highly anticipated with pre-season predictions picking the Curley Wolves as the number one team in 3A and the Greyhounds number six. The game in Little Rock was part of a weekend lineup as game zero for the Greyhounds and the first full game of the season. The Hounds suffered a loss to the Curley Wolves, losing 56-6. As the season opens and football continues to struggle with the Covid variant, the Hounds plan to use pre-season games and practice to work out kinks and prepare to meet Prescott again during the state playoffs.
The Greyhounds offense struggled against the Prescott defense and was unable to score. The Hounds defense capitalized on a Prescott fumble and scored the only six points of the game. Brendon Curry was able to recover the fumble and return it five yards for a defensive touchdown.
Statistically the Greyhound offense had 12 first downs and Prescott 14 splitting the time on the field 33 minutes and 18:33 respectfully.
Offensively, the Hounds rushed 29 times for a total of 46 yards and completed 13 of 30 passes for 107 yards. Rushing leaders include Chris Young with six rushes for 27 yards and Jammariel Balentine with nine rushes for 10 yards. Quarterback Dillon Braxton competed 13 of 30 passes for 107 yards with two interceptions. Receiving leaders include Tristen Griffen with five receptions for 43 yards and Isiah Kendall with three receptions and 24 yards. Newport held the game to four penalty calls for 30 yards.
Defensively, the Hounds had a total of 25 tackles. Leaders include Tristen Griffen with four tackles and an assist, and BJ Elston, Jeremiah Godair, and Antwon Hardaway with three each.
The Greyhounds host the Heber Springs Panthers tomorrow night [Friday, Sept. 3] at Greyhound Field. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through the Newport School District website; www.newport schools.org
(0) comments
