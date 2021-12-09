The Newport Greyhounds ended the season 6-5.
The Hounds lost in the third round of the 3A State Championship Playoffs to the Prescott Curley Wolves. The Greyhounds end-of-year stats include 233 points scored (263 points allowed), accumulated 3,320 total yards, ran 581 offensive plays (51 percent running plays and 49 percent passing plays) with an average of 5.7 yards each.
The Hounds carried for 1,534 yards rushing and passed for 1,919 yards, completed 140 passes for a 49 percent completion with 14 passes intercepted. The team fumbled the ball 17 times with a loss of 12.
Defensively, the team tallied 480 solo tackles, 37 tackles for a loss, 33 sacks, 36 hurries, 17 forced fumbles, 10 forced recoveries, 19 interceptions, 164 first downs, 14 third and outs, and four defensive touchdowns.
Greyhound seniors Jadarius Reed and Antwan Hardaway received All-State and All-Conference honors, as well as All-Star Nominations. Jadarius Reed ended the season with 774 yards and five touchdowns. Offensively, Reed had 91 carries for 444 yards with three touchdowns and 20 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Jadarius Reed tallied 40 tackles including a sack and six interceptions. Antwan Hardaway tallied 74 solo tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. Offensively, Hardaway caught one reception for eleven yards.
Eli Alcorn was awarded All-Conference, All-State Honorable Mention and All-Star Nominee.
Alcorn accumulated 1,042 yards. He had 56 carries for 312 yards for five touchdowns, made 43 completions of 87 attempts for 617 yards for five touchdowns with two interceptions. Receiving, he had 15 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown to total 11 overall touchdowns for the season.
Brady Cook and Brendon Curry received All-Conference honors as well as All-State Honorable Mention for their performance this season.
Brady Cook accumulated 32 tackles on defense. Brendon Curry caught 11 receptions for 102 yards offensively and made six interceptions defensively.
Additional All-Conference Hounds include:
Kylan Crite
Aabel Robinson
Chris Young
Jeremiah Godair
Isiah Kendall
Kylan Crite totaled 752 yards for the season with 41 receptions for 727 yards (nine touchdowns), 10 rushes for 33 yards, and two defensive interceptions. Aabel Robinson made 36 tackles for the season. Chris Young had 23 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown and 65 tackles on defense. Jeremiah Godair had with 46 tackles for the season. Wide Receiver Isiah Kendall caught 24 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns.
All-Conference Honorable Mentions include:
Cayden Johnson
Dylan Braxton
Tristen Griffen
Jacob Ozier
Will Keedy
Jammarriel Balentine
Jaden Godair
Josh Drennin
Individual Offensive Leaders include Dylan Braxton with 1,199 yards, passing 90 of 180 with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions for a total on nine touchdowns and Jamarriel Balentine with 591 yards including 92 carries for 554 yards and two touchdowns and five receptions for 37 yards with a total of four touchdowns for the season. Also included are Keyron Childress with six carries for 21 yards, Tristen Griffen with 13 receptions for 136 yards, Cayden Johnson with nine receptions for 85 yards, and Jalen Pollard with 16 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Kicker Jeremy Jarrett made 14 of 21 point after attempts.
Freshman Standout Demetric Denton stepped up during the final playoff game.
Starting Quarterback Dylan Braxton suffered a shoulder injury soon after the game began so that the freshman backup would finish leading the team for the remainder. Denton completed seven passes of 16 attempts for 103 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Rushing, Denton had 19 carries for 41 yards.
