New coronavirus infections rose by 14.9 percent last week when compared to the week before, according to a review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. The growth rate was 25.7 percent a week earlier.
Craighead County cases rose by 65 percent. Randolph and Mississippi counties also showed significant increases between May 30 and Sunday.
However, Cross, Clay, Jackson and Poinsett counties’ numbers were either unchanged or reduced from the previous seven days, and the 54 counted in Greene County was only an increase of three from the previous week.
Craighead County’s numbers were fourth highest in Arkansas, behind Pulaski with 556. Benton, 252 and Washington, 130.
In all, the health department reported 2,763 new new cases. Active cases increased by 1,041 to 4,936.
Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations rose from 71 to 96 in the previous seven days. In Northeast Arkansas hospitals, the COVID census rose from 10 to 14.
The statewide death toll for the week was 14, including one each in Craighead, Cross, Greene and Mississippi counties.
Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the health department attributes 11,498, at least partially, to the virus.
Despite the increasing numbers throughout the state, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies community levels as low.
Jackson County COVID-19 cases from May 30 through Sunday include three new cases (decrease of six); eight active cases (unchanged); and 64 deaths (unchanged).
On Monday, the state reported 173 new cases, including 12 in Craighead, four in Greene, three in Poinsett and one each in Cross, Lawrence and Mississippi counties. The state reported 10 deaths, and hospitalizations rose by 20 to 116.
