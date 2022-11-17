This article does not fit in with my traditional column, yet it does have a historical component. With the traveling Broadway production “Hadestown” currently crossing the nation, I thought I would make a few comments about the show. Most of all, I loved it. Amazing production on all levels. “Hadestown” is a retelling of the Greek myths of Hades and Persephone as well as Orpheus and Eurydice.

Instead of being all Greek columns, the play is a modern adaption set in what seemed like a 1920s or ’30s New Orleans flophouse or bar which would fit easily on the set of a Tennessee Williams play. The style of the music is a perfect accompaniment to the setting with Dixieland, jazz, and a good dose of blues all wrapped up in a Broadway sound. The music was nothing short of stunning with incredible harmonies from the Muses and rich, almost haunting melodies. Many of the songs were playful, with plenty of trombone, but also songs, like “All I’ve Ever Known,” were as romantic and powerful as any song on Broadway.

Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historic

allyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.

