In Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Michelle Huff has sentenced Robert Hall, 36, to 27 and a-half years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on a felony-level offense of sexual assault in the first degree, arising from a 2018 incident and arrest.
The child victim’s guardian was present and expressed approval and satisfaction with the plea agreement. The case, a joint effort by the Newport Police Department and the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police, was presented by sexual assault prosecutor John Pettie.
“I would commend the investigative team that gave Mr. Pettie the evidence to help put this man behind bars,” said Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper in a prepared statement last week.
Hall will begin serving his sentence immediately. Four other sexual assault cases are scheduled for trial in Jackson County beginning next week. For nearly a year jury trials have been postponed due to COVID-19.
“With the untiring efforts of Mr. Pettie and his special victims team, the diligent work of law enforcement in the Third Judicial District, as well as the bravery of survivors who refuse to stand silent in the darkness, we will continue to seek justice for our most precious resource, our children,” Cooper said.
