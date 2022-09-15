Harris Foundation golf tournament held in Newport

A recent golf tournament in Newport raised nearly $7,000 to help fund summer camps for children in the area.
The Harris Foundation golf tournament was held Sept. 9 at Newport Country Club. The third annual event had 15 teams and the work of the tournament helped to make the camps free for children.
