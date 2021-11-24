BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has promoted Travis Hon to senior vice president, creative director.
“First Community Bank was built on the value of service to community, and I am excited to continue to find ways to communicate this core value through our branding and marketing efforts,” said Hon.
Hon has more than 20 years of experience in the marketing and design industry. He came to First Community Bank in 2010 and is now responsible for guiding the creative direction for the bank’s marketing, innovating new marketing concepts and campaigns, while maintaining brand standards across all markets.
“We are thrilled to announce that Travis has been promoted to senior vice president, creative director,” said Carrie Price, senior vice president, chief marketing officer of First Community Bank. “Throughout his entire time with First Community Bank, Travis has worked diligently to shape our brand, and there is no doubt that as we move forward under his creative direction, he will continue to excel. We could not ask for a more genuine, dependable, intuitive, and capable design expert to lead the creative team than Travis.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www. firstcommunity.net.
