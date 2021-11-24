Hounds advance to Thanksgiving week matchup

The Newport Greyhounds hosted the Paris Eagles on Friday, Nov. 19, at Greyhound Field. The Hounds defeated the Eagles 28-17 for the second-round win of the 3A State Playoff season.
The Eagles scored first on a 3-point field goal in the first quarter. The Hounds countered with a 62-yard passing touchdown from Dylan Braxton to Isiah Kendall to take the lead. The Hounds kept the lead for the rest of the game. Soon after the Hounds scored on a safety to gain another two points. Senior Jadarius Reed scored next on a 19-yard rushing touchdown. Neither team scored in the second quarter, which ended the half Greyhounds 14, Paris Eagles 10.
The Hounds scored another rushing touchdown in the third quarter by Jadarius Reed and two-point conversion ending the quarter 22-10. Both teams scored in the fourth quarter. The Hounds touchdown was by Jammariel Balentine to end the game 28-17.
Statistically, the Hounds had 22 first downs compared to the Eagles 13. Offensively, the Hounds rushed 44 times for 215 yards. Newport completed 14 of 32 passes for 275 yards. The Hounds suffered 13 penalty calls for 140 yards compared to the Eagles five penalties for 35 yards.
Offensive leaders include Jadarius Reed with 15 rushes for 119 yards (two touchdowns) and Jammariel Balentine with 23 rushes for 87 yards (one touchdown and two fumbles). Quarterback Dylan Braxton completed 14 of 31 pass attempts for 275 yards accounting for one touchdown with two interceptions. Receiving leaders include Kylan Crite with 93 yards, Isiah Kendall with 79 yards (one touchdown), Jadarius Reed with 59 yards, and Eli Alcorn with 26 yards.
Defensively, CJ Young led the Greyhound Defense with six tackles and one sack, followed by Jadarius Reed with five tackles and two interceptions. Others include Antwon Hardaway (four tackles), Jeremiah Godair (four tackles and one sack) and and Brady Cook (four tackles and two sacks).
Friday night Newport travels to Prescott for the third round of the state playoffs. If the Hounds win, this will be the first time to move past the third round since 2016 against Prescott. Game time is set for 7 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.