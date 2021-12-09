Hounds compete in White County Central Tournament

The Newport Greyhounds traveled to White County Central for tournament play last week.
The Hounds defeated Des Arc in the first round Wednesday, Dec. 1, 55-32.
Johnathan Moore led in scoring with 16 points, followed by Isiah Kendall with nine points.
The team returned on Thursday and won 51-47. Moore was the leading scorer with 16 points, followed by Kylan Crite with 11 points and Jalen Frazier with 10 points.
The Hounds were defeated by Bald Knob in the Championship Game on Saturday, 53-28. Jaren Frazier led with nine points on 3/6 shooting from the three-point line.
