Hounds defeat Riverview

The Newport Greyhounds hosted Riverview on Friday, Oct. 1, for Homecoming.
The Hounds defeated the Raiders 41-0 bringing the Greyhounds to 2-0 in conference. The Raiders were unable to score against the Hound defense throughout the game.
The first quarter ended with the Hounds up 14-0. Kylan Crite scored first on a 43-yard pass from Quarterback Eli Alcorn. Next, Alcorn pushed in for a 1-yard gain to score the second touchdown of the quarter. Jammariel Balentine added two points to end the quarter.
The Hounds put up another 21 points in the second quarter. Kylan Crite scored on a 37-yard pass from Eli Alcorn followed by an extra point kick by Jeremy Jarrett. Crite scored again on an 85-yard pass from Quarterback Dylan Braxton. Jammariel Balentine scored a touchdown on a 63-yard rush followed by a 2-point conversion by Crite on a pass from Alcorn.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. The Hounds scored the final points of the game in the fourth quarter on a rushing touchdown by Jalen Pollard.
Offensively, the Hounds ran for 250 yards in 37 carries compared to the Raider’s 106 yards rushing. Quarterback Eli Alcorn had 3 completions of 6 pass attempts and Quarterback Dylan Braxton went two for two. The Hounds had four third down conversions of 10 attempts. Rushing leaders were Jammariel Balentine with 169 yards followed by Jalen Pollard with 57 yards and Keyron Childress with 21 yards. Receiving leaders were Kylan Crite with 165 yards, Jadarius Reed with 26 yards, and Cayden Johnson with 18 yards.
Defensively, the Hounds made 34 tackles including three interceptions by Brendon Curry, Kylan Crite and Jadarius Reed. Defensive leaders include Antwon Hardaway with six tackles, Kylan Crite and CJ Young with five tackles each.
Friday night, the Hounds travel to Mountain View to take on the Yellowjackets. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
