Hounds dominate Seminoles in first game

Sophomore Greyhound running back Aamonii Wren rushes for 128 yards Friday night against the Osceola Seminoles with blocking help from junior Tyler Ridley.

 Photo by Julie Reardon

The Newport Greyhounds began the 2023 season at home on Friday, Aug. 25, against the Osceola Seminoles.

According to the majority of the polls, Osceola was picked as the favorite. The 42-14 score was a testament to the summer of workouts and practices which prepared this young Greyhound team for victory. Four Newport Greyhounds combined for five rushing touchdowns Friday night in a 42-14 rout of Osceola. The Greyhounds (1-0) rolled up 428 rushing yards as a team. Due to the excessive heat throughout the week and into Friday night, Newport and Osceola decided to move kickoff to 7:30 p.m.

