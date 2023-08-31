Hounds dominate Seminoles in first game

The Newport Greyhounds began the 2023 season at home on Friday, Aug. 25, against the Osceola Seminoles.
According to the majority of the polls, Osceola was picked as the favorite. The 42-14 score was a testament to the summer of workouts and practices which prepared this young Greyhound team for victory. Four Newport Greyhounds combined for five rushing touchdowns Friday night in a 42-14 rout of Osceola. The Greyhounds (1-0) rolled up 428 rushing yards as a team. Due to the excessive heat throughout the week and into Friday night, Newport and Osceola decided to move kickoff to 7:30 p.m.
The Hounds scored first on a rushing touchdown by sophomore Aamoni Wren followed by a 2-point conversion by Malik Robinson. The first quarter ended with Newport 8, Seminoles 0.
Senior Malik Robinson scored twice in the second quarter followed by an Osceola touchdown. The touchdown was answered by a 75-yard rushing touchdown by junior Demetric Denton with 2-point conversion by newcomer Markeey Collins on a pass from sophomore Luke Reynolds. The quarter ended Newport 28, Osceola 6.
The Hounds came back strong after halftime to score their final two touchdowns of the game. BJ Elston scored the first of the quarter followed by a 64-yard touchdown by Aamoni Wren on a pass from Luke Reynolds. The final Hound points on the board was the 2-point conversion by Malik Robinson. The quarter ended Newport 42, Osceola 6.
The clock would run most of the final quarter. The Seminoles scored the final touchdown and 2-point conversion to end the game Newport 42, Osceola 14.
Statistically, the Greyhounds had 19 first downs compared to Osceola’s nine. Newport rushed for 428 yards in contrast to Osceola 87 yards. Defensively, Newport tallied 25 tackles for the night and controlled 27:06 of the clock.
Rushing Leaders include Demetric Denton with 13 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown followed by Aamoni Wren with six carries for 128 yards and one touchdown and Malik Robinson with six carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Passing Leaders include Luke Reynolds with 69 yards and Demetric Denton with 20 yards. The receiving leader was Aamoni Wren with four catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.
Defensive leaders include Bryson Elston and Malik Robinson with 3.5 tackles each, followed by Jack Sampson (three tackles and an interception). In addition, Jay Grady and Zayd Gwyn made two tackles each.
The Greyhounds travel to Beebe on Friday for the second game of the season.
