Hounds fall to Prescott to end playoff run

The Newport Greyhounds travelled to Prescott on Friday, Nov. 26, to take on the Curley Wolves in the third round of the 3A State Playoffs. The Curley Wolves defeated the Hounds 47-7 to end the season.
Prescott scored first in the game. Quarterback Dylan Braxton suffered a shoulder injury leaving the Hound Offense led by freshman Demetric Denton. Stepping up to the challenge, the Hounds countered with a 27-yard passing touchdown from Denton to Kylan Crite for six points and an extra point kick by Jeremy Jarrett to take the lead. The second quarter was all Curley Wolves. Prescott put up 26 points on the Hound defense to end the first half at a three-touchdown deficit.
The Hounds did not score in the second half against the Prescott Curley Wolves. The Wolves were able to put up two more touchdowns and a safety to end the game 47-7.
Statistically, the Hounds had six first downs compared to the Curley Wolves 19. Offensively, the Hounds rushed 28 times for 41 yards. Newport completed seven of 19 passes for 102 yards. The Hounds made 43 tackles.
Offensive leaders include Demetric Denton with 16 rushes for 20 yards and CJ Young with five rushes for 20 yards. Quarterback Dylan Braxton completed one of four pass attempts and Demetric Denton completed six of 15 pass attempts for 102 yards for the one Greyhound touchdown. Receiving leaders include Kylan Crite with 71 yards (one touchdown), and Isiah Kendall with 29 yards.
Defensively, CJ Young, Brady Cook, and Antwan Hardaway led the Greyhound Defense with seven tackles each, followed by Kylan Crite with four tackles and an interception. Others include Jeremiah Godair (four tackles), and Jaden Godair (three tackles and an assist).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.