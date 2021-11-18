Hounds pick up first playoff win

The Newport Greyhounds hosted the Lincoln Wolves on Friday, Nov. 12, at Greyhound Field. The Hounds defeated the Wolves 41-7 for the first-round win of the 3A State Playoff season.
The Hounds scored first on a Kickoff return rushing touchdown by Brendon Curry. The Hounds never let up on the Wolves and the first quarter ended 14-0 after a passing touchdown from Dylan Braxton to Kylan Crite. Both extra points were good from kicker Jeremy Jarrett.
The Wolves were unable to score in the second quarter with the Hounds jumping further ahead 28-0. Second quarter touchdowns were made on a 60-yard defensive interception by Antwan Hardaway and a 15-yard pass to Isiah Kendall.
After halftime, the Hounds continued the close-out accumulating another two touchdowns in the third quarter with a second touchdown interception by Antwan Hardaway for 34 yards and rushing touchdown by Jammarriel Balentine. Lincoln scored a touchdown and extra point in the final quarter to end the game 41-7.
Statistically, the Hounds had 17 first downs compared to the Wolves 11. Offensively, the Hounds rushed 26 times for 123 yards. Newport completed 14 of 26 passes for 183 yards. The Hounds suffered 15 penalty calls for 131 yards.
Offensive leaders include Jadarius Reed with 9 rushes for 56 yards and Jamarriel Balentine with 5 rushes for 45 yards (one touchdown). Quarterback Dylan Braxton completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Receiving leaders include Kylan Crite with 66 yards, Isiah Kendall with 43 yards and Eli Alcorn with 30 yards.
Defensively, Antwan Hardaway is the Hound to watch. With six solo tackles and two interceptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, Hardaway leads the Hound defense with the true strength that can be labelled Mad Dog. Other leaders include CY Young and Tristen Griffen with five tackles each.
Tomorrow night Newport hosts Paris in the second round. Gametime is set for 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased on GoFan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.