The Newport Greyhounds travelled to Bauxite on Friday, Sept. 10, to take on the Miners.
The Hounds had to cancel the previous Friday game due to the number of players and coaches quarantined due to Covid. On Friday the Hounds chose to play although some of the players where not clear to play. The Hounds defeated the Miners 18-13 for the first win of the season.
The Hounds scored first on a rushing touchdown by Quarterback Eli Alcorn. The points were matched by the Miners with an additional PAT. It seemed to appear that the game would be a battle. The first quarter ended 12-7 after a 61-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Kendall.
The Miners were unable to score in the second quarter, but the Hounds were able to jump further ahead 18-7 on a touchdown by Jadarius Reed.
After halftime, the game came a little too close as the Bauxite Miners scored in the third quarter closing the gap to 18-13. Both offenses struggled to score for the remainder of the game, making it a battle of the defenses with the Greyhound Defense winning.
Statistically, the Hounds had 19 first downs compared to the Miners’ 18. Offensively, the Hounds rushed 39 times for 207 yards. Alcorn completed 12 of 24 passes for 130 yards. The Hounds suffered seven penalty calls for 70 yards.
Offensive leaders include Eli Alcorn with 17 rushes for 113 yards (one touchdown) and Jadarius Reed with 17 rushes for 91 yards (one touchdown). Receiving leaders include Isiah Kendall with 84 yards, Tristen Griffen with 31 yards and Kylan Crite with 23 yards.
Defensively, Antwon Hardaway is the Hound to watch. With 15 solo tackles and two sacks, Hardaway leads the Hound defense with the true strength that can be labelled Mad Dog. Other leaders include CY Young with eight tackles, as well as Jadarius Reed, Aabel Robinson and Brendon Curry with six tackles each.
Friday night Newport travels to Lonoke to take on the Jackrabbits. Game time is set for 7 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.