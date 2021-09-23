The Newport Greyhounds travelled to Lonoke on Friday to take on the Jackrabbits in the last game before the start of conference play.
The Hounds lost the game 29-20 bringing the season record to 2-1 before this week’s conference matchup against Melbourne.
The Jackrabbits drew first blood in the first quarter scoring two touchdowns before Newport was able to score on a 32-yard pass to Kylan Crite from Quarterback Eli Alcorn. The score at the end of the first quarter was 13-6. Both teams were able to put points on the board in the second quarter. The Hounds added a 2-point conversion to their touchdown, but the Jackrabbits were unable to complete the same ending the half, Jackrabbits 19, Greyhounds 14.
The Hounds were unable to score in the third quarter and Lonoke was able to score another rushing touchdown to end the quarter 14-26. The Hounds gained some momentum in the final quarter of the game but were unable to pull out the victory.
Offensively the Hounds ran for 89 yards in 31 carries compared to the Jackrabbit’s 225 yards rushing. Quarterback Eli Alcorn had 10 completions of 27 pass attempts. The Hounds had five third down conversions of 15 and four fourth down conversions of seven. Rushing leaders were Jadarius Reed with 46 yards followed by Eli Alcorn with 28 yards and Chris Young with 16 yards. Receiving leaders were Kylan Crite with 102 yards and Tristen Griffen with 26 yards.
Defensively, the Hounds made 40 tackles including two interceptions by Brendon Curry. Defensive leaders include Antwon Hardaway with nine tackles, Tristen Griffen with five tackles, and BJ Elston and Kylan Crite with three tackles each.
This Friday night the Hounds travel to Melbourne to take on the Bearcatz. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
