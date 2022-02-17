The Newport Independent welcomes submissions of both articles and photographs. Obviously, much more goes on in Jackson County than The NI staff can possibly cover, however many events can still be reported with help from those involved.
To better assist individuals in providing articles and photos, the following guidelines apply:
Articles
When submitting an article, remember that people want to know who, what, when, where, why and how. Always include a phone number and contact name for a reporter to call if more information is needed.
For organizations that submit news regularly, it is important to remember that the newspaper has limited space. Pick the things that are the most important to submit.
The easiest form to receive information is through e-mail at sredden@newportindependent.com. It is preferable to receive articles as a Word document or within the text of the e-mail. Often, we cannot read attachments of document files created with other programs.
News can also be submitted through fax at 870-886-9369 or mail at Newport Independent, P.O. Box 389, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
Photographs
Many times when NI photographers are not available, a photo from someone involved in an activity can be published in the paper.
Remember to take action photos of a few people instead of trying to get a group picture of everyone involved.
Also, make sure to get close to the subject(s) of the photograph. Often if the photo is taken too far away, it will not be usable.
Photos can also be e-mailed as a jpeg to sredden@newportindependent.com. Photos need to be submitted in as high quality as possible. Generally, if a submitted photo is not run it is because of quality.
If you have questions, call Shantelle at 870-886-2464.
