Gretchen Hunt has been named regional editor for Paxton Media Group publications in Jonesboro, Paragould, Newport and Walnut Ridge.
Publisher Reece Terry said Monday that the move is part of a restructuring of the editorial management for PMG’s Northeast Arkansas newspapers.
“In this new position Gretchen will be directly responsible for the editorial content of our NEA papers,” Terry said. “I am confident Gretchen’s experience, education and ties to the communities we serve will be an asset as we work to focus our papers on content that is relevant and unique to the communities we serve.”
Hunt, of Paragould, has worked for PMG as editor and operations manager for The Times Dispatch in Walnut Ridge, as well as ad sales consultant for The Daily Press in Paragould, while assisting with production of the Newport Independent.
“I look forward to serving as regional editor for The Sun, The Paragould Daily Press, the Times Dispatch and the Newport Independent,” Hunt said Monday. “These publications are all important resources for their communities and for Northeast Arkansas, and I’m honored to be selected for this newly-created position.”
A Northeast Arkansas native, Hunt graduated from Nettleton High School in 1994.
A May 1998 magna cum laude graduate of Arkansas State University, she began work at The Times Dispatch shortly after earning her community journalism degree. She was an eight-semester member of The Herald staff, holding multiple positions, including serving as editor during the fall semester of her senior year. While studying at A-State, Hunt also completed a summer internship at the Paragould Daily Press, working in the sports department.
At the conclusion of her studies, she received the departmental award for journalism. She was also selected as an Arkansas State University Distinguished Service Award winner and spoke on behalf of her graduating class at the ASU commencement exercises.
During her 23 years at The Times Dispatch, Hunt has worked as a reporter, managing editor, editor and operations manager. In addition, she oversees the company’s job printing business.
Hunt is a member of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and is a past chair of the Lawrence County Chamber Board. She is also a member of the Beatles at the Ridge Committee, the Lawrence County Tourism Committee and the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority Marketing Committee and has served on the Northeast Arkansas Economic Development Coalition.
She is a 4-H volunteer leader in Greene County and attends Brookland United Methodist Church. She and her husband, Jason, who is employed with UPS in Jonesboro, have two sons, Conley Hunt, who is a freshman at ASU, and Colter Hunt, who is a freshman at Greene County Tech.
