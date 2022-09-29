Hurst receives All State honors

Aaron Hurst capped off an impressive senior season by being selected by his conference for All State honors.
This honor is only given to four players from the seven-team conference and is voted on by all the head coaches in the conference.
“I felt Aaron had just about as good of a year as any of the top players in our conference,” said Kiley Robers, head coach of the Bulldogs. “Sometimes a player’s year can be linked to the success of the team and I thought that Aaron’s chances of making the All State team could have been impacted by us finishing fourth in the conference, but in the end, the coaches of the conference made a great decision and recognized his efforts on the season and placed him where I thought he belonged, an All State baseball player.”
Hurst finished the year leading the Bulldogs in wins, innings pitched, ERA, strikeouts, RBI’s, tied for home runs, and second in batting average. He turned in his best performance of the season in the district tournament game that sent the Bulldogs to the regional, throwing a complete game one-hit shutout, while striking out 13 batters in a 2-0 victory over Sloan Hendrix.
