Hurst receives All State honors

Tuckerman High School’s Aaron Hurst finished the year leading the Bulldogs in wins, innings pitched, ERA, strikeouts, RBI’s, tied for home runs, and second in batting average.

 Submitted photo

Aaron Hurst capped off an impressive senior season by being selected by his conference for All State honors.

This honor is only given to four players from the seven-team conference and is voted on by all the head coaches in the conference.

